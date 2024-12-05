Gavaskar accused of 'distracting, disrupting, annoying' Australia, Vaughan gets Gambhir treatment over Hazelwood chaos

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, on Thursday, called out cricket greats Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Vaughan for criticising Josh Hazelwood's viral remark during the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth last week, and inferring that his words referred to a rift in the Australian dressing room. Mitchell Johnson did not like Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Vaughan take on Josh Hazelwood's remark during Perth Test

When Australia were reduced to 12 for three at the end of Day 3 in Perth, Hazlewood, during a media cha, was asked what the team's approach would be in the mammoth chase of 534, set by India.

“You probably have to ask one of the batters that question,” he responded.

The response promoted Fox commentator and Test great Adam Gilchrist to question if there was a "divide" in the Australia team between the batters and the bowlers. Vaughan concurred with Gilchrist, but Johnson lashed out that the former England captain giving him a response similar to what Ricky Ponting received from India head coach Gautam Gambhir when the Aussie had expressed concern about Virat Kohli's form before the start of the series. Mincing no words, Johnson told Vaughan to stick to making his comments on England cricket, and not Australia.

"Everyone has their say now, even people from countries not involved in the Test series they are commentating on such as Michael Vaughan on Fox Cricket. We’ve got an ex-England captain here stirring the pot with his opinions on our Australian players and team ahead of the Ashes next summer. While I understand Vaughan has plenty of experience and knowledge of the game, I don’t understand why he is commenting on the Australian players. His loyalty is with England, not Australia," he wrote in his column for 7news.com.au.

'Gavaskar is using his media platform to distract, disrupt, annoy...'

The India batting legend may not commented on Hazlewood's statement during the Test match, but later took to his column to question the legitimacy of the fast bowler's injury that ruled him out of the second Test in Adelaide, suggesting that it might be a result of his earlier remark in the press conference.

Johnson fumed at Gavaskar as he accused the former India captain of "taking advantage of the situation" and "annoying" the Australian team ahead of the pink ball Test.

"With respect to Gavaskar and his commentary in general - I’ve enjoyed working with him in the past and learned a lot just sitting and listening to him talk about the game - his take this week is nothing more than a wind-up. Gavaskar is using his media platform to distract, disrupt, annoy, and take advantage of a comment Hazelwood made.

That’s Gavaskar’s job, to make comments on what he sees, but it was done for no other reason than to get a reaction and aid India," he wrote.