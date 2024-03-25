 Sunil Gavaskar asks burning question to Hardik Pandya after GT stun MI in IPL: Why Tilak Varma refused to take single? | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sunil Gavaskar asks burning question to Hardik Pandya after GT stun MI in IPL: Why Tilak Varma refused to take single?

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Mar 25, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Sunil Gavaskar asked Hardik Pandya about Tilak Varma’s move which became a major talking point during MI’s clash with GT at IPL 2024.

Channelling his inner MS Dhoni, captain Hardik Pandya was cool as a cucumber even after Mumbai Indians (MI) extended their first-match jinx in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. With Rohit Sharma going bonkers, Mumbai Indians were cruising in their run-chase as the five-time champions reached 107/2 after 12 overs. However, MI still made a mess of their hunt by registering a stunning defeat at the hands of the 2022 winners. Chasing Gujarat Titans’ (GT) less-intimidating 168-run target at the world’s largest cricket stadium, MI batter Tilak Varma refused to take a single while batting alongside Tim David.

Gavaskar asked Hardik the burning question after the match(PTI-JioCinema)
Gavaskar asked Hardik the burning question after the match(PTI-JioCinema)

Though Tilak raised a few eyebrows by not taking a run at the crucial juncture, Hardik opted to back the MI youngster after Mumbai's first defeat of the new season. Despite emerging as favourites to end the tie in their favour, Mumbai only mustered 162/9 in 20 overs to lose the match by six runs. Completing the post-match rituals, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar asked MI skipper Hardik about Tilak's refusal to run the single with David.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: 'My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai': Hardik Pandya turns up heat on IPL homecoming as MI meet GT

Sunil Gavaskar asks burning question about Tilak Varma

“Hardik, there was one over by Rashid Khan, the last over where Tilak Varma did not take a single. Is there any thinking behind that?,” Gavaskar asked Pandya on JioCinema. “Not really, I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him, it is not an issue. Thirteen games to go,” Pandya responded.

Hardik fails to inspire MI in homecoming tie

Talking about the match, Tilak scored 25 off 19 balls while David perished for 11 off 10 balls before Pandya arrived at the crease in his homecoming game. Playing the role of a finisher, Pandya smoked a six and a four in Umesh Yadav's final over. However, Pandya failed to take MI over the finish line as Umesh dismissed the MI skipper and Piyush Chawla to help GT win the final-over thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

MI lost a bit of momentum: Pandya

Senior fast bowler Umesh picked two wickets in the final over as Shubman Gill's GT extended MI's winless run on their opening day of the new season. Youngster Sai Sudharsan was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 45 off 39 balls against Pandya's men. "Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs) but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the RR vs LSG Live Score, GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Sunil Gavaskar asks burning question to Hardik Pandya after GT stun MI in IPL: Why Tilak Varma refused to take single?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On