‘100 percent’: India legend backs Iyer's selection in Mohali, underlines one area ‘management will have a close look at’

After impressing most with his splendid batting display in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, fans will hope for a similar show from India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer in the Tests, which starts from March 4 in Mohali. The right-handed batter will be one of the probable for the middle-order slot as senior players Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have both been dropped from the team.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar has also backed Iyer's selection in the playing XI. While the former India captain remains certain about Iyer's selection in the playing XI for the first Test, he opines the only question surrounding it will be the position he'll walk to bat in.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: Five most memorable moments from the Indian superstar's career ahead of landmark match

"One hundred percent, there is no question about it. Yes, he (Shreyas Iyer) didn't play in South Africa, also he wasn't hundred percent fit. I think he had an ulcer in the tummy, so I am told. That's why he wasn't available for selection."

"But with the performances he has had in those two Test matches against the New Zealanders, he will be feeling confident. It's just a question of where he is going to slot in, is he going to slot in at three or at five, that is something the team management will be having a close look at," said Gavaskar during a discussion on Star Sports.

Also Read | ‘Don’t give me hope': Suresh Raina hits top trends as fans anticipate Gujarat Titans to replace Jason Roy with ‘Mr IPL’

Iyer had made an impressive start to his Test career in the international circuit, slamming a ton and a half-century in his debut Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. Despite the impressive show against the Black Caps, the right-handed batter was not considered in any of the red-ball outings in South Africa, where the team faced 1-2 series loss.

Apart from Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill are also in the fray for the middle-order slots with Rohit Sharma likely to pair with Mayank Agarwal at the top.