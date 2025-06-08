Sunil Gavaskar's bold perspective on tragic Bengaluru stampede: 'If RCB had won in first few years, there would…'

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 11 people lost their lives during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title win. The mismanagement led to a tragic incident where 11 people died and over 50 were injured following a stampede near the stadium on Wednesday, as a large number of people gathered to participate in the team's victory celebrations. Sunil Gavaskar as deeply saddened by the tragedy in Bengaluru.(Hindustan Times)

Gavaskar was deeply saddened by the tragedy and also acknowledged the overwhelming emotions of RCB fans, who had waited 18 long years to celebrate their team’s first IPL title. The batting great, who did commentating duties during the IPL, lauded RCB for their amazing season on the field, which led to their maiden title.

“If RCB had won the Trophy in the first few years, there would not have been this outpouring of emotion as happened after the long wait of 18 years. Other teams have won but their celebrations have been a lot less frenetic maybe because their fans didn’t have to wait this long. The slogan ‘Ee saala cup naamde’ seemed to be like a millstone around the necks of the team. This year, when that slogan was barely heard, the team played some superb cricket, most of it away from their fans," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid Day.

The legendary batter highlighted RCB’s remarkable record in away games during IPL 2025, noting that fans had gathered to give the team a special ovation for their efforts. He also extended heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones in the heartbreaking incident.

“They won every single game they played away, which is a new record in the IPL. No wonder the home fans wanted to give them a special ovation. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Prayers of the fans can change fortunes, and there’s no doubt that the prayers of their loved ones made a contribution to bringing that elusive Cup to Bengaluru,” he added.

Gavaskar reflects on heartbreaking incident

Gavaskar reflected on the heartbreaking tragedy while also highlighting the deep love RCB fans have for their team, who brought them immense joy over the past two months and finally ended their long wait for an IPL title.

“What a tragedy? The loss of lives due to a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium is heartbreaking indeed. All that those people wanted was a glimpse of the players who had given them so much joy and happiness over the years, especially in the last two months. The IPL Trophy, which they kept hoping would be theirs every year but never did, was finally coming to them after a wait of 18 years," he added.

RCB have faced strong backlash for proceeding with the victory celebrations just a day after their title win, leaving the administration and police with little time to put proper security measures in place for an event of that scale. The newly-crowned champions announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in the tragic stampede.

“It was totally understandable for their joy to know no bounds and they wanted to show it to their heroes. Maybe even see them up close, maybe even touch them, maybe even get a quick photo with them. Haven’t we all been fans of someone before and perhaps still are and want to see them and have a brief hello and then perhaps a photo with them?” Gavaskar concluded.