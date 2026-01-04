Sunil Gavaskar calls out England's ‘entitlement’ in Australia: ‘Their bats have only edges or holes in the middle’

In his latest Mid-Day opinion coloumn, Sunil Gavaskar places his argument in the immediate context of England’s current Ashes tour in Australia, with the series heading into its closing stages and scrutiny on England’s batting only intensifying. Sunil Gavaskar(@ImHydro45/x.com)

He revisits a moment that drew noise during India’s tour of Australia: Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar choosing to bat on, push on to their centuries, and not accept an offer to go off the field.

“All those English players who mocked Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar when they opted to bat on and get their centuries and not accept the offer to go off the field will have realised that Test centuries don’t come every day,” wrote Gavaskar.

The case Gavaskar makes

Gavaskar grounds his point in what had already happened at the crease. He writes that both batters had done the hard work to get into the 80s, had made life difficult for the bowlers, and had a tactical reason to continue with another Test still to come.

“Both the Indian batters had battled their way to their individual 80s and frustrated the bowlers, and with another Test to go, were doing the tactical thing in keeping the fielders in the sun for some more time and were perfectly entitled to do so,” he wrote.

He then turns the focus back to England’s own experience in Australia. Without naming players, he writes that those who mocked the decision are finding on this tour that runs are not easy and that batting can shrink to edges and gaps when a batter is not in form. “Those who derided and mocked them then for batting on are finding in Australia that their bats have only edges or holes in the middle.”

Gavaskar finishes by separating confidence from arrogance, and by returning to a principle he treats as central to Test cricket: the format corrects the attitude quickly, because it demands sustained discipline.

“Cricket is a great leveller, and anybody who shows arrogance as different from confidence gets to learn that very quickly,” Gavaskar concluded.

Sunil Gavaskar’s argument looks deliberately general, about entitlement, about the value of a Test hundred, and about the legitimacy of batting when the match situation allows it. He does not present the choice as a breach of etiquette; he presents it as earned, and fully within a batter’s right.