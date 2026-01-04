Ruturaj Gaikwad not far away from ODI recall even though Ajit Agarkar believes New Zealand series isn’t his time yet

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s struggles when he first reached the Indian team are well-known. Given his debut in October 2022, he would play intermittently as India’s backup opener, but a string of low scores meant he would be discarded from the plans soon after – 19, 8, 71, 8, 5, and 4 in his six matches, a miserable average of under 20. Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden ODI century against South Africa in Raipur.(AFP)

After putting in the hours in domestic cricket and for India A, Gaikwad earned his chance again as Shreyas Iyer’s injury replacement for the ODIs against South Africa late in 2025. He had a quiet outing in the first match, dismissed by a Dewald Brevis wonder-catch at point, but this time, he made his chance count: 105 in Raipur, his maiden ODI century, delivering on his quality while asked to bat lower down the order at number four.

Would it prove to be enough to gain an extended spell in the ODI team with just under two years to go till the next ODI World Cup? Not quite: Gaikwad wasn’t included in India’s very next ODI squad for the series against New Zealand. Not a shocking decision, but one that would be disappointing for Gaikwad and his many fans.

The question, therefore, becomes, does Gaikwad deserve that run after seemingly turning a page, bringing to international cricket what his 19 List A centuries and average of 57 indicate he would? Or does it make sense for a successful, winning Indian team to stick with what they know works?

India's strength lies in top order batting

At the moment, Gautam Gambhir’s top four looks impregnable, iron-clad and full of the best batters in the format. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to open, Virat Kohli to come in at first drop, and Shreyas Iyer providing power and flexibility at number four now that he has returned. For India, having such a structured batting lineup allows for the argument that they preserve their strength without mixing things up – and that translates to the players on the bench as well.

Rishabh Pant travelled to the UAE as backup wicketkeeper and a middle order option when India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy last year – and significantly, provides that little extra bit of left-handed firepower down the order in a team full of right-handers. An extra option should the number six position become a problem as it proved to be during the 2023 World Cup, he is a more natural fit for the 5-6 hole than Gaikwad, more of a top-order option.

And at the top, the backup named is Yashasvi Jaiswal, himself a centurion in that series against South Africa, and significantly a long-term option for India. At 24 years old, he has the advantage of being younger than Gaikwad, and a fit-for-purpose replacement for Rohit Sharma once India’s great opener hangs up his boots.

Gaikwad stakes his claim in plan of succession

How does Gaikwad, a right-handed top order option, break into a core group which includes four of the top 10 ranked batters in world cricket? Gaikwad will know that patience is the name of the game as far as it comes to his selection: by the time 2028 rolls around, he will be 31 years old, in the peak of his powers, a multi-year IPL captain and with years of experience underneath his belt.

At that time, there will be roles opening up, in a post-Virat, post-Rohit world. For the time being, this selection or non-selection isn’t the end of the line, and this is something Gaikwad will need to internalise. He has done what he can, and all he can do now is ensure doing what he does. It’s a difficult status quo to shatter, but an honourable one to succeed. For the Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings captain, these moves are made with eyes firmly on the future.