Sunil Gavaskar has his say on Ravi Shastri’s idea of playing Virat Kohli at number four

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri had said in an interview to Cricbuzz that Virat Kohli could bat at number four in certain situations during the World Cup. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the best batsman in the world doesn’t need any protection, but he agreed with Shastri that Kohli could bat at number four in certain situations.

“The best batsman in the world needs no protection in the batting order. But sometimes you have to assess the conditions. There could be a lot of swing and movement in the air in England and if the opposition makes over 350 and India lose the first wicket early, then Kohli could be protected and sent at No.4,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar added that since the ball swings around in England India should select a technically sound third opener.

“This is the very reason why it is really important for India to select its third opener who is technically sound. Because the ball swings and seams around in England. But if the conditions are not very different then Kohli should bat at No.3,” said Gavaskar.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Shastri had spoken about separating the top three so that the team has a better balance in certain situations.

“The good thing about this Indian top-three is we can separate them, if conditions and situations demand. Someone like Virat Kohli can go to number four, and we can put a good number three to bring more balance to the batting line-up. That’s flexibility for you, and for big tournaments like the World Cup, you have to be flexible to see what’s the best balance for the side. So we will decide that (accordingly in England),” he said.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 09:38 IST