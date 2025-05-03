Sunil Gavaskar hits back at MS Dhoni's critics, indicates CSK legend's selfless decision: 'MSD made decision solely...'

MS Dhoni has been at the helm of CSK’s worst IPL season to date, one which has seen them pick up only 4 points from the first 10 games of the season and become the first team eliminated from the running in IPL 2025. Stepping in for Ruturaj Gaikwad in his injury absence, there have been many questions asked of Dhoni’s choice to continue playing in the IPL at the age of 43. MS Dhoni has received captaincy of CSK once again after the injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad.(PTI)

However, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has come to the defence of the World Cup-winning captain, indicating that Dhoni’s nature means he would have made this choice as a team man rather than for his own stature.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Today, Gavaskar explained how he sees the situation. "Any player makes decisions not so much for himself, but for what is likely to be good for the team,” said Gavaskar. “Whatever decision MSD made about playing this season would have been based solely on what’s best for CSK.”

Dhoni was retained by CSK for INR 4 crore, after a rule change that dictated players who haven’t represented India in over 5 years could be retained at the same cost as an uncapped player. While it hasn’t gone to plan, Dhoni’s leadership became significant after Gaikwad sustained an elbow fracture that saw him miss the majority of CSK’s season.

Gavaskar's suggestions for CSK thinktank

Gavaskar then argued that Dhoni’s decision-making for the future would also depend on what he sees as the best course of action for a team he has represented since 2008. “Any future decision he takes will also depend entirely on what’s good for CSK—not necessarily what’s good for himself,” said the Indian great.

While Dhoni will turn 45 years old in 2026, he hasn’t provided any indication of having plans to retire from IPL cricket as he seeks to leave CSK on a positive note. However, returning to contention seems a long way away for the team at this current point in time. Gavaskar put forth what he sees as a way for the five-time champions to return to the heights of the past.

"First and foremost, they need to get their auction strategy right. I'm not too sure their scouting team is as effective as those of other franchises,” explained Gavaskar. “That said, scouts shouldn’t rely solely on leagues like the Jharkhand League, UP League, or others like them. Success in those leagues, often played on smaller grounds against relatively ordinary bowling attacks, doesn’t necessarily translate to higher levels.”

Gavaskar sees CSK’s investment in bowling as the key, despite the primary failure for the team having been on the batting front in 2025.

“Many players who dominate these leagues with big hitting often fail when they face international-quality bowling. So, if you’re scouting talent, focus more on the bowlers. Strengthening the bowling attack is critical—if your bowlers can restrict the opposition and consistently take wickets, you have a real edge,” concluded Gavaskar.

CSK’s campaign continues as they battle for pride over the remainder of the season, beginning with a rivalry game against RCB.