Sunil Gavaskar passes verdict on Sanju Samson's career-changing knock in 3rd SA ODI: 'He was biding his time'

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was rallying behind Sanju Samson even before the power-hitter converted his well-crafted half-century into triple-digit figures against Aiden Markram's South Africa on Thursday in Paarl. The legendary Indian cricketer also advised free-scoring Samson to be cautious with his shots after his mistimed stroke almost created a wicket-taking opportunity for the Proteas in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) at Boland Park. Sunil Gavaskar feels Sanju Samson played a career-changing knock in the 3rd ODI (Reuters-HT)

Being the backup to gloveman KL Rahul at the Asia Cup to eventually missing the bus for the World Cup, Samson suffered multiple setbacks in the 2023 season before he finally silenced his critics by getting the monkey off his back in the series decider against South Africa. Strengthening his selection case in the limited-overs format, Samson slammed his maiden century to seal a famous win over Rohit Sharma-less Team India in South Africa. Known for his explosive batting style, Samson played a classical ODI knock to earn plaudits from former Indian skipper Gavaskar.

'This hundred is going to change Samson's career'

“The standout for me from this innings was his shot selection. In the past, he has gotten out despite getting starts. Today, you couldn't fault him at all, he was biding his time, waiting for the bad ball, and then getting a hundred. I think this hundred is going to change his career. One, he will get more opportunities because of this hundred,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

How Samson's maiden ton sealed 2-1 series win for India

On a pitch where the ball was coming slower, Samson remained at the crease till the 45th over to carve out a brilliant century. Promoted to bat at the No.3 position, Samson fired India to its fourth-highest total against the Proteas in the 50-over format. Samson enjoyed a match-alerting 116-run partnership with youngster Tilak Varma as India posted 296/8 in the 50-over contest. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain played a memorable knock of 108 off 114 balls to win the Player of the Match award.

'He has always belonged here'

"Secondly, I think he will also start to believe in himself more that he belongs to this level. Sometimes you know you are there, but the luck is not with you and things like that. You get a tremendous delivery, and a great catch, all these things can make you doubt whether you actually belong there. This century will make him believe he belongs here. He has always belonged here, mind you. We all know the talent he has. But somehow he had not delivered, but today he delivered not just for everybody but for himself as well," Gavaskar added.

What's next for Sanju?

Kerala batter Samson made his India debut against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club back in 2015. Despite being one of the biggest hitters in white-ball cricket, Samson has only played 15 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India. With India moving on in its multi-format tour to South Africa, Samson will next be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. The 29-year-old has played 152 games in the world-richest T20 league.