Sunil Gavaskar picks Hardik Pandya's replacement for New Zealand clash at ODI World Cup: 'India's problem has been...'

With India set to cross swords with New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma and Co. have arrived at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium without superstar Hardik Pandya. Rohit's deputy is out of India's World Cup encounter with New Zealand due to an ankle injury. Picking Pandya's replacement for the upcoming encounter, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the Men In Blue needs depth in their batting order, especially against a side like New Zealand.

Gavaskar has picked Hardik's replacement(PTI-HT)

Confirming Hardik's departure, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah revealed that Pandya would not fly to Dharamsala for the World Cup fixture with the Kiwis. Into the third ball of his first spell against Bangladesh in India's previous World Cup encounter, Pandya ended up twisting his ankle after the pacer was hit for consecutive boundaries by Liton Das. India thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets to record its fourth consecutive win in the ICC event.

On Sunday, the World Cup hosts are up against a side that is also unbeaten in the showpiece event after four matches. With Pandya's freak injury disturbing the balance of the side, Rahul Dravid-coached Team India will have to do a bit of rejigging to the playing XI against New Zealand. According to former India skipper Gavaskar, the Indian think tank would name either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in the absence of all-rounder Pandya.

'Pick either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan'

“I would look to pick either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in the team to strengthen the batting. India's problem has been losing early wickets against New Zealand's pacers which is why India needs depth in their batting order,” Gavaskar told India Today. Speaking to reporters in the build-to the World Cup fixture, head coach Dravid hinted that India can opt for Suryakumar as a middle-order batting option against the Black Caps.

Another injury blow for India

However, Suryakumar was reportedly hit on his right forearm in the nets. A full toss delivery from throwdown specialist Raghu left Suryakumar in considerable pain at the nets. According to news agency PTI, the star batter was later seen applying an ice pack on his hand. The middle-order batter didn't bat after the injury scare in Dharamsala. Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan was stung by a honeybee in the nets on the eve of India's match against New Zealand.

