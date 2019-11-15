e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Sunil Gavaskar reveals incident that made him believe Sachin Tendulkar was destined for greatness

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has now revealed an incident which forced him to take notice of Sachin Tendulkar’s world class talent.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.
File image of former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.(PTI)
         

Exactly 30 years ago, on 15 November 1989, Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar made his debut against Pakistan in Karachi. He could score just 15 runs in his first innings and it was the only time he got to bat as match ended in a draw. Since then, the ‘Master Blaster’ has broken almost every batting record and etched his name in history books.

Also Read: Marvellous Mayank registers 3rd Test century as India pound Bangladesh

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has now revealed an incident which forced him to take notice of Sachin’s world class talent. Gavaskar stated when he saw 15-year-old Sachin during a net session, he knew he was destined for greatness.

“Bowlers tend to overstep the mark in the nets, maybe 20 yards in place of 22 yards and Raju (Kulkarni) was fairly nippy. The way he (Sachin) was playing off the back-foot and punching him, told how much time he had. He was just 15 years old and had too much time to play quick bowling. This really was an indication that this man will go on to become something special,” Gavaskar told official broadcasters during day 2 of India-Bangladesh Test in Indore.

Also Read: Pure evil, pure sorcery, pure magic - Rampant Indian pace battery

Meanwhile, Sachin decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his international debut by doing what he loves the most and that is playing cricket. Sachin spent time practising some of the shots that got him loads of runs in the international arena during an indoor practice session in Mumbai.  

tags
top news
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveMotichoor Chaknachoor movie reviewDeepika PadukoneDelhi Air QualitySabarimalaOdd-even in DelhiSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news