Sunil Gavaskar reveals incident that made him believe Sachin Tendulkar was destined for greatness

Exactly 30 years ago, on 15 November 1989, Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar made his debut against Pakistan in Karachi. He could score just 15 runs in his first innings and it was the only time he got to bat as match ended in a draw. Since then, the ‘Master Blaster’ has broken almost every batting record and etched his name in history books.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has now revealed an incident which forced him to take notice of Sachin’s world class talent. Gavaskar stated when he saw 15-year-old Sachin during a net session, he knew he was destined for greatness.

“Bowlers tend to overstep the mark in the nets, maybe 20 yards in place of 22 yards and Raju (Kulkarni) was fairly nippy. The way he (Sachin) was playing off the back-foot and punching him, told how much time he had. He was just 15 years old and had too much time to play quick bowling. This really was an indication that this man will go on to become something special,” Gavaskar told official broadcasters during day 2 of India-Bangladesh Test in Indore.

Meanwhile, Sachin decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his international debut by doing what he loves the most and that is playing cricket. Sachin spent time practising some of the shots that got him loads of runs in the international arena during an indoor practice session in Mumbai.