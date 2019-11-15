e-paper
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 30 years of international debut with cover drives and straight drives

Exactly 30 years ago, on November 15, 1989, Sachin Tendulkar made his India debut against Pakistan in a Test match in Karachi.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar(Getty Images)
         

Sachin Tendulkar decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his international debut by doing what he loves the most and that is playing cricket. Tendulkar spent time in the indoor nets in Mumbai practising some of the shots that got him loads of runs in the international arena.

Exactly 30 years ago, on November 15, 1989, Tendulkar made his India debut against Pakistan in a Test match in Karachi.

 

Sachin only scored 15 runs in the first innings, which was the only time he got to bat as match ended in a draw.

Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrous career gains some more sheen when his debut is taken into context.

The Pakistan team that the teenager faced at the time boasted the likes of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram while Waqar Younis himself made his debut in the first Test on November 15, 1989. Incidentally, it was Waqar who dismissed Tendulkar in Karachi during the first innings of the first Test.

But Tendulkar gave a glimpse of his abilities in the rest of the series. He scored 59 in the first innings of the second Test and 57 in the second innings of the fourth Test as the series ended in a draw. A few months later, on August 14, 1990, Tendulkar would score his first Test hundred during India’s tour of England.

(With IANS inputs)

