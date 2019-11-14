India vs Bangladesh: Pure evil, pure sorcery, pure magic - Rampant Indian pace battery

cricket

Mominul looked the most assured Bangladesh batsman in the morning session, he played with soft bottom hand, he played close to the body and while at it, he also prayed. Hence, when Umesh Yadav, who pounded in all morning, drew edges the fall fell short of the slip cordon and hurried towards the boundary ropes. Umesh stood there, hands on hips and smiled. He turned back and pounded in again, this time banging the ball in short, well over Mominul. Play that, with soft hands, he could have said!

Mohammed Shami was introduced first change, he started with two back of a length deliveries, both dealt with ridiculous ease. Another mediocre over followed and Kohli swapped his ends. He switched to the pavilion end and hit his stride. A wicket followed. This came after the ever-dependable Ishant and Umesh had sent the openers packing.

The Indian captain was gushing over his fast bowlers, majority of the questions in the pre-match press conference was around the Indian ‘fast’ bowlers and one hour into the session one could see why. As per cricviz: India’s seamers induced 28% false shots in the first 20 overs today. Since 2006 in Tests at home, only on two occasions have they induced false shots more often in an innings in the first 20 overs.

When Virat Kohli lost the toss, he conceded that he was not averse to bowling as the pitch had a tinge of grass and hence, his bowlers would enjoy the conditions. He was not wrong, he knows his attack, the bowlers know each other and on a perfectly good batting strip Bangladesh was smashed away for 150 runs.

There were moments in that innings when Indian cricket could walk with their head held high. There was a moment when Ishant kept swirling the ball in, kept troubling Mushfiqur Rahim, and yet, could not get him out. There was a moment when Shami, under the hot sun, kept running in, beating the outside edge of almost everyone and yet, not breaking through. There were plenty of moments when Umesh breathed fire and dazzled Indore. All of them combined, either side of the Tea break and the ‘renaissance’ of Indian fast bowling was out in full display.

The raucous crowd was cajoled by Kohli to get behind Shami, they did and the fast bowler responded with two wickets. Ishant came back and got rid of Liton with the first ball after Tea and Umesh cleaned up Ebadat Hossain. This was the fire everyone has been talking about, this was what Kohli had wanted. India bowling at its peak, and we have not even mentioned the four dropped catches in the slip cordon.

What stands out in this particular group is the clarity as far as the roles are concerned. Owing to the surface, Umesh Yadav shared the new ball and Shami was introduced first change, a role which was not only accepted but also adjusted to. Also, when the ball starts reversing, Shami is an absolute beast. With an upright seam he hones in on the stumps from wide of the crease and with cracking pace leaves batsmen looking like absolute idiots.

For when the overs ticked past 50, he ran in with an oldish ball, the crowd behind his back and jumped wide of the crease. He then landed the ball on a length outside the off stump, Mushfiqur decided to leave the ball, but well, the ball was under a spell, it landed and decked back in sharply, Mushfiqur wanted to defend it, the ball had already passed him by then and smashed into the stumps. It was magic, some might say even pure and evil sorcery. It was what Shami has made his own.

“I want to bowl according to the conditions and the situation. I want to stick to my plans. I have been going wide of the crease too in the last two years. I plan according to the batsman. You always enjoy when you do well for your team and country. I was thinking about the hat-trick during the tea break,” he said after the break.

The hat-trick did not quite arrive, but Ishant gobbled up Liton on the very first delivery after tea, so India bagged three wickets off three balls. Bowlers combining to give the team glory – under Virat Kohli, this machine has been relentless and as they, it is all for the team. Only Test cricket can do just poetic justice!