India vs Bangladesh: Stats reveal Indian bowlers’ dominance in Tests since 2018

India bowlers displayed yet another scintillating performance with the ball on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore as the visitors were bowled out for 150. After winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque opted to bat. With Mohammed Shami picking up three wickets, and Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin picking up two wickets each, the hosts inflicted yet another all out in the longest format.

Doing so, Kohli-led India inflicted an all-out for the 20th time in a Test since 2018, which is the highest by any team. England have inflicted an all-out in 18 matches since 2018, while Australia have inflicted an all-out in 16 matches.

Most all out inflicted in Tests by a team since 2018 ( HT Photo )

In terms of innings, India are also miles ahead from other teams, with Kohli & Co. inflicting an all-out in 37 innings since 2018. England (30), Sri Lanka (24) and South Africa (24) make the top four in the list.

Most all out inflicted in an innings since 2018 ( HT Photo )

Yadav, Sharma and Shami took wickets in the morning session before Mushfiqur, who top-scored with 43, and Haque put on 68 for the fourth wicket. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke the stand after getting Mominul bowled for 37. It was his 250th wicket in home Tests, and he added to the tally by then bowling Mahmudullah for 10.

Shami ended Mushfiqur’s resistence and struck on successive deliveries to stop the Bangladesh tail from wagging. Shami bowled Mushfiqur and then trapped new man Mehidy Hasan lbw, prompting the umpires to break for Tea. Taijul Islam then played out Shami’s hat-trick ball after the break, but was later run out for one. Yadav cleaned up Ebadat Hossain to wrap up the innings in 58.3 overs.

India were 86 for one at stumps after Rohit Sharma was caught behind off paceman Abu Jayed for six. Mayank Agarwal, on 37, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 43, put on an unbeaten 72-run stand to see off the day’s play.