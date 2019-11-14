India vs Bangladesh: ‘Expected Bangladesh to bowl first, but they batted’ - R Ashwin

cricket

When Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first on an Indore surface which had a tinge of green on it, few eyebrows were raised. India skipper Virat Kohli, too, said that he would have bowled first on the surface as his seamers would be mighty effective on the pitch. The Indian captain was vindicated as his seamers bulldozed all over Bangladesh to bundle them out for 150.

R Ashwin, who chipped in with a couple of wickets, said after the day’s play that he thought it was a brave decision for Bangladesh to bat first.

“Personally, I thought it was a very brave decision, we expected them to bowl first but they batted. However, the way they batted was commendable, few of their batsmen played well. It is never easy to bat on a surface which has life and which is damp and I thought Mominul and some of them batted well,” Ashwin said at the end of the day’s play.

The off-spinner also hailed the efforts of the fast bowlers and said that the rhythm they have been showing over the recent series has been phenomenal.

“They have been some great rhythm, sometimes you feel something’s happening in every spell they are bowling or at least they make it happen. Shami,Umesh and Ishant have been bowling well as a pack. Add Bumrah to it and it becomes on of the most lethal pace bowling attacks in the world,” Ashwin further added.