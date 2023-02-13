'Century comeback can be a possibility: Sunil Gavaskar sends out huge Kohli warning to Australia before 2nd Test in BGT

After India hammered Australia in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has dropped a massive statement about former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. It will be a pleasant homecoming for former Indian skipper Kohli when India meet Australia in the 2nd Test of the four-match series at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 17. Interestingly, Kohli had slammed a sensational double century when the former Indian skipper last played a Test match in the national capital.

Leading his side from the front in the third Test of the 2017 series between India and Sri Lanka, former Indian skipper Kohli had notched up his then career-best score of 243 at Delhi. Fast-forwarding the clock to the present, Kohli is eagerly waiting to end his century drought in the longest and oldest format of the game. The 34-year-old has slammed four centuries in international cricket since September 2022.

However, none of Kohli's recent centuries have arrived in red-ball cricket. Embracing a lean patch in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, Kohli was dismissed for cheap in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur. Admitting that Kohli is one good knock away from getting his mojo back in Test cricket, legendary cricketer Gavaskar believes that the former Indian skipper can end his long wait for a century at home.

"See there has been just one inning and there are three more Test matches left. A player of his stature is expected to score in every match. But this was just one inning and I feel the century comeback can be a possibility at his home ground in Delhi," Gavaskar told India Today. Kohli was stunned by debutant Todd Murphy in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur. The Indian run machine perished for 12 off 26 balls in the 1st Test that India ended up winning by an inning and 132 runs on Saturday.

With an average of almost 50, batting icon Kohli has amassed 1694 runs against Australia in Test cricket. The former Indian skipper last registered a Test century back in 2019. The ace cricketer is also expected to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket during the upcoming 2nd Test match between Australia and India. The veteran batter is also tipped to reach 4,000 Test runs in the four-match series between India and Australia. In 47 Test matches at home, Kohli has accumulated 3859 runs for the Asian giants. With 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries under his belt, Kohli has smashed 8,131 runs in 105 Test matches.

