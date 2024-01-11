Sunil Gavaskar snubs Kuldeep Yadav to pick India's frontline spinner for T20 World Cup: 'He is a better fielder'

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has handpicked India's frontline spinner for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the lead-up to the three-match series against Afghanistan. With India meeting Afghanistan in its final T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup, a host of Indian Premier League (IPL) stars are set to provide a selection dilemma in the series opener at Mohali on Thursday. Virat Kohli's exit from the series opener due to personal reasons has also paved the way for Rohit Sharma and Co. to accommodate a youngster in its playing XI. Gavaskar has picked India's frontline spinner for the T20 World Cup(AP-PTI)

Returning to the shortest format for the curtain-raiser against Afghanistan in 14 months, skipper Rohit will open the innings with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal at Mohali. Former India skipper Kohli is expected to get replaced by Shubman Gill at No.3, while Sanju Samson and Jeetesh Sharma are set to jostle for the vacant wicketkeeper spot. India's spin-bowling attack can be spearheaded by the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, although the hosts also have Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi at their disposal.

Gavaskar snubs Kuldeep to pick India's frontline spinner

Climbing the ranks after a series of impressive performances, spinner Bishnoi has strengthened his selection case in the T20 World Cup year. Talking about India's spin-bowling lineup for the T20 World Cup, former skipper Gavaskar explained why youngster Bishnoi has an edge over his contemporaries. "Ravi Bishnoi for me because apart from bowling, he is a very good fielder. He is a better fielder than Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Gavaskar also asserted that Bishnoi could also chip in crucial cameos with the willow as a lower-order batter for Team India. "He can bat as well, the way he applied his brains and won his side the match with his calmness in the last IPL," He continued. "I feel he and Avesh Khan had won their side the match against RCB. So Ravi Bishnoi for me," Gavaskar added.

Kuldeep vs Bishnoi

Senior spinner Kuldeep bagged 15 wickets for India at the 2023 World Cup. After the World Cup, spinner Bishnoi was instrumental in India's series win over Australia. The young spinner was named the Player of the Series at the time. Earlier, Bishnoi's ouster was questioned by Gautam Gambhir when India met South Africa in the 3rd T20I. The 23-year-old has picked up 34 wickets in 21 matches for the 2007 world champions. Spinner Kuldeep has 58 wickets to his name in 34 T20Is.