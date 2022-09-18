Home / Cricket / Gavaskar takes dig at Vengsarkar, Azharuddin's T20 WC remarks with no-nonsense response: 'It can demoralise the players'

Gavaskar takes dig at Vengsarkar, Azharuddin's T20 WC remarks with no-nonsense response: 'It can demoralise the players'

cricket
Published on Sep 18, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Veterans like Mohammad Azharuddin and Dilip Vengsarkar have been among the first to have expressed their disappointment at the selectors, but former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has responded to their criticism with a no-nonsense reply while urging them back the team after the selection.

Dilip Vengsarkar; Sunil Gavaskar; Mohammad Azharuddin
Dilip Vengsarkar; Sunil Gavaskar; Mohammad Azharuddin
ByHT Sports Desk

Analysis, remarks and disappointments have been a common affair which every team faces whenever the squad is announced for a series or a big multi-nation tournament like the T20 World Cup. The selection committee for the Indian cricket team are facing a similar ever since their T20 World Cup team was announced earlier this week. Veterans like Mohammad Azharuddin and Dilip Vengsarkar have been among the first to have expressed their disappointment at the selectors, but former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has responded to their criticism with a no-nonsense reply while urging them back the team after the selection.

Moments after the 15-member squad was announced, former India captain and incumbent Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Mohammad Azharuddin admitted that the exclusion of two players have left him surprised. He had tweeted saying, "Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice."

ALSO READ: 'India is a billion-dollar team but we showed...': Pakistan chief selector's brutal dig at Rohit Sharma and Co. - Watch

Days later, former chief selector Vengsarkar, spoke much on the same lines while adding two other names during his interview with the Indian Express, saying, "I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season."

Speaking to the same publication, Gavaskar took at dig at their World Cup analysis opining that once a team is selected, the squad should be backed rather than pointing out the weaknesses. He in fact backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to win the elusive trophy and end India's ICC title drought since 2013 Champions Trophy win.

"I believe that this team, with a bit of luck that every team needs, can bring home the trophy. Once the team is selected, then it’s our India team and we all have to back it. We shouldn’t question selections and omissions as it can demoralise some of the players," he said.

India have been clubbed with Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in their T20 World Cup group which will also have two qualifiers, which are yet to be decided.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sunil gavaskar dilip vengsarkar mohammed azharuddin indian cricket team t20 world cup + 3 more
sunil gavaskar dilip vengsarkar mohammed azharuddin indian cricket team t20 world cup + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out