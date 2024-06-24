 After Gavaskar verdict, Rohit Sharma’s ‘real’ problem revealed by ex-India star: ‘If you see his wickets…’ | Crickit
After Gavaskar verdict, Rohit Sharma’s ‘real’ problem revealed by ex-India star: ‘If you see his wickets…’

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 24, 2024 08:07 PM IST

The former India star opened up about the batting struggles of captain Rohit Sharma in the lead-up to the Australia clash.

Does India skipper Rohit Sharma have a weakness against left-arm pacers? Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently downplayed the talks surrounding the dismissal of the Indian skipper in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan. Rohit, who failed to bank in on his start against Bangladesh, has only notched up a single half-century in the ongoing edition of the ICC event.

India's captain Rohit Sharma has been dismissed three times by left-armers in the T20 World Cup(ANI)
India's captain Rohit Sharma has been dismissed three times by left-armers in the T20 World Cup(ANI)

Following Rohit's dismissal against Afghanistan, batting legend Gavaskar opted to extend his support to the Indian skipper. Gavaskar explained that there is no chink in Rohit's armour. Talking about Rohit's form at the T20 World Cup 2024, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta opened up about the batting struggles of the veteran Indian opener. Dasgupta also reiterated that Rohit doesn't have a problem facing left-arm pacers.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Score, T20 World Cup: AUS win the toss, choose to bowl first

'Rohit Sharma's problem this tournament has been…'

"I don't think left-arm pacers are a problem for Rohit. His problem this tournament has been that he looks to play square of the wicket rather than down the ground. If you see his wickets, he has tried to hit across the line on most occasions. On such slow pitches, you need to hit more in the 'V' and if he does that, I don't think he will face those problems," Dasgupta told Star Sports.

'Afghanistan's win has thrown this group wide open'

Under Rohit's leadership, India have extended its unbeaten run in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. Tipped to enter the semi-finals of the ICC on Monday, Rohit and Co. derail Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign with a win over the former champions. Australia are fighting for survival after a stunning defeat at the hands of Afghanistan. "Afghanistan's win has thrown this group wide open. Now if Australia win it could cause massive problems for India as well. So the game is going to be very important for India," Dasgupta added.

