Sunil Gavaskar's fiery 'warped way of thinking' tirade against PCB, calls out 'unsavoury precedent': ‘Those who say…’

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian batter and former captain, minced no words as he launched a tirade against the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) behaviour in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 edition. The eight-team tournament has so far seen Pakistan skip mandatory pre-match press conferences, and the group stage contest between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) got underway one hour late after PCB remained hell-bent on their demand of having match referee Andy Pycroft removed. Sunil Gavaskar showed the mirror to Pakistan(AFP/PTI)

It all started with Suryakumar Yadav's India refusing to shake hands with Pakistan following the conclusion of the group stage match. In the aftermath, PCB wrote multiple emails to the ICC seeking the removal of Pycroft, alleging that he failed to uphold the spirit of cricket.

Writing in his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar said that it was hard to understand the exact reason behind the PCB's problems with no handshakes, as handshakes are not mandatory in the lawbook, and players can do what they feel like when it comes to customary post-match greetings.

“The PCB complaining about it was hard to understand, as there is nothing in the rule books that says handshakes are mandatory. There are many previous instances in different sports where opponents who have clashed have not shaken hands after their match has ended. The ICC quite rightly ignored the protest, if indeed there was one made as per media reports,” wrote Gavaskar.

“What needs to be looked at is the avoiding of the mandatory media meet on the eve of the match by the Pakistani contingent. They did not have to send the captain, players or the coach. Anyone among the large support staff could have met the media. That did not happen, and it will be interesting to see if any action is taken for avoiding what is mandatory,” he added.

The ICC didn't meet any of the demands, and PCB threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup. The match between Pakistan and the UAE was delayed by one hour as PCB mulled their options.

Gavaskar wrote that he really can't understand why the authorities allowed PCB to go through with their antics as no one is allowed to hold the game to ransom.

"The other thing that left a sour taste in the mouth is holding up the game and starting it one hour late. If the PCB had any issues to discuss with and about the match referee Andy Pycroft, then it had two full days after their loss to India and before the game against the UAE in which to do so. By keeping everybody in suspense and not even turning up at the ground until almost the toss time, they held the game to ransom," wrote Gavaskar.

"There is simply no excuse for delaying the start of the game for an hour while haggling to get an apology from the match referee for something that was also not in any of the rule books. Then, despite the ICC, which appoints the umpires and match referees, saying there was no apology given, the PCB insisted that they had secured one and so agreed to play. They pounced on the words ‘regrettable miscommunication’ to say that this was the apology," he added.

PCB claims Pycroft apologised

Just minutes before the start of the group stage match between Pakistan and the UAE, the PCB issued a statement, claiming Pycroft apologised for his “regrettable actions.”

Gavaskar said that PCB did not need to use the word “regrettable” as Pycroft's actions were far from that. He only avoided embarrassment for the Pakistan camp and captain Salman Ali Agha.

"Presumably, just to get the game started, the mandarins may have used the word ‘regrettable’, when ‘avoidable’ would have been the apt word, for there was nothing to regret in the match referee informing, if indeed he did so, that the Indian skipper would not shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart. If he did, then it was simply to avoid an embarrassing situation for the Pakistan skipper. To suggest anything other than that actually speaks a lot about the warped kind of thinking," wrote Gavaskar.

"And those who say sport and politics should not mix will see from this episode that it actually does, for why else was a team allowed not to start the game at the appointed hour but for the politics of keeping everything hunky dory. In no other sport would an individual or a team be allowed to delay the start of the game. It has set an unsavoury precedent for sure, and hopefully no other team is allowed to get away with this kind of bullying again," he added.