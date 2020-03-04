Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector

Former Indian cricket team spinner Sunil Joshi was named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and he will replace MSK Prased in that role. Joshi, who represented India in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs, will lead the selection committee comprising of Jatain Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and new recruit Harvinder Singh. The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik, will review the panel’s performance after one year and make recommendations accordingly.

“The committee recommended Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI,” read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Joshi represented Karnataka in the domestic circuit and in the 1995–96 season of the Ranji Trophy, he achieved the impressive double of scoring 500 runs and capturing 50 wickets. He made his Test and ODI debut in 1996 but despite being a regular in the team at that time, he was not selected for the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

Joshi took 41 wickets in his 15 Tests and in the ODIs, he took 69 wickets in 69 encounters. The 49-year-old’s best performance in ODIs came against South Africa in 1999 when he returned with figures of 10–6–6–5 to guide his team to victory. In 2002, it was rated in the Wisden 100 as the seventh best ODI bowling performance to that date.

Joshi played for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 and 2009 and on 21 June 2011, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

After announcing his retirement, he became the coach of the Hyderabad Ranji Team in 2011 and then in 2014, became the coach of Jammu & Kashmir. In December 2015, Joshi was named the spin bowling coach of Oman cricket team ahead of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. In 2017, he joined as spin bowling consultant of Bangladesh cricket team and in 2019, he was appointed as the spin bowling coach of the United States national cricket team.

