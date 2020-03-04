e-paper
Sunil Joshi named BCCI’s selection committee chairman, Harvinder Singh added to panel

The three-member CAC headed by former India all-rounder Madan Lal has recommended former India spinner Sunil Joshi’s name as Indian cricket’s new chief selector on Wednesday, reports news agency PTI.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:23 IST
PTI
PTI
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former India cricketer Sunil Joshi.
File image of former India cricketer Sunil Joshi.(Getty Images)
         

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi was on Wednesday named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked ex-pacer Harvinder Singh for a place in the five-member group. The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik, picked the two selectors with Joshi replacing South Zone representative MSK Prasad.

Also Read: IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season

In an unprecedented decision, the BCCI said the CAC will review the panel’s performance after one year and make recommendations accordingly.

“The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI,” read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Harvinder was chosen from central zone and replaces Gagan Khoda in the panel. The existing members of the selection panel are Jatain Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.

Also Read: Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final

“We have picked the best guys for the job,” Lal said. The CAC had shortlisted five candidates for interviews -- Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L S Sivaramakrishnan -- from a list of 40 applicants.

