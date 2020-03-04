Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final

cricket

Updated: Mar 04, 2020

Jaydev Unadkat was the top performer for Saurashtra on Wednesday as the fast bowler claimed seven wickets to guide his team to the Ranji Trophy final with a victory over Gujarat. In the process, he now holds the records of most number of wickets by a pacer in a single Ranji season as he currently stands on 65. The previous record belonged to Karnataka’s Dodda Ganesh who took 62 wickets in 1998-99. When it comes to the overall record, he overtook Bishan Singh Bedi (64 wickets) and is currently just four wickets away from claiming the top spot which is occupied by Bihar spinner Ashutosh Aman who claimed 68 wickets for his side in the 2018-19 season.

This was the seventh five-wicket haul for Unadkat this season and thanks to his brilliant bowling in the second innings, he also finished with a ten-wicket haul.

Chasing 327, Gujarat were looking quite dangerous thanks to the 158-run partnership between Chirag Gandhi and Parthiv Patel but Unadkat was able to guide them to their 2nd successive final in the Ranji Trophy.

Saurashtra posted 304 in their first innings after Gujarat won the toss and it was mainly thanks to a brilliant hundred from Sheldon Jackson. In their first innings, Gujarat were bowled out for 252 handing Saurashtra the advantage. Arpit Vasavada then scored 139 in the second innings as Saurashtra set Gujarat a 326-run target for the win.

Rajkot will host the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra.