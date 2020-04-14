Supremely fit, age just a number: VVS Laxman says MS Dhoni can play two more IPLs for Chennai Super Kings

cricket

With IPL set to be deferred further after PM Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday an extension of the nation-wide lockdown till May 3, the focus on MS Dhoni’s future has intensified like never before. Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra and Kris Srikkanth have stated clearly that it would be very difficult for Dhoni to make a comeback to the Indian side if IPL is does not take place this year due the Covid-19 pandemic. But VVS Laxman believes it all depends on the conversation between Dhoni and the selectors.

Laxman said Dhoni still has a couple of IPLs left in him and only then people should talk about his future. “Not only this IPL, he (Dhoni) will probably play in the next couple of IPLs, and then we will take a call about his future as a cricketer,” Laxman said Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

According to Laxman, Dhoni is “supremely fit” and for him, age is just a number. “I think, playing for CSK will keep him going because he’s supremely fit and age is just a number, and especially when someone like MS Dhoni is not only physically fit, but mentally very astute as a captain as a leader he enjoys leading the CSK franchise,” Laxman said.

However, Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, said that the new selection committee, chaired by former spinner Sunil Joshi, will have to discuss Dhoni’s future with him. “Dhoni will be very clear, as far as his plans are concerned, I’m sure he must have communicated that with (captain) Virat Kohli, (coach) Ravi Shastri immediately after the 2019 World Cup in England,” said Laxman.

“The new selection committee will have to sit down with MS Dhoni and understand his future, as far as Indian cricket is concerned. But MS Dhoni will continue to play for CSK and do well for CSK,” said Laxman, who amassed 8,781 Test runs.

Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July last year. Sine then Dhoni has not been a part of any professional cricket match. He was set to return to cricket as the leader of Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of IPL but the tournament is now likely to be deferred indefinitely this year.

