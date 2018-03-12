Suresh Raina does a Kishore Kumar, impresses all with this RD Burman song | WATCH

Suresh Raina, who has on numerous occasions impressed fans with brilliant knocks for Indian cricket team seems to have taken up a singer’s role off the field, and seems to have executed it surprisingly well.

In a video shared by the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) on Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings deputy skipper is seen singing iconic Bollywood song ‘yeh shaam mastani madhosh kiye jaye’ ahead of India’s next outing in Nidahas T20 Tri-series in Sri Lanka.

The song composed by RD Burman was originally sung by Kishore Kumar as part of Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh starrer Kati Patang released in 1971.

The hotel band accompanies Raina in his endeavour as members of the Indian cricket team and staff cheers them on.

Raina recently made his return to the international circuit with a call up to India’s T20 squad for the foregoing South Africa series.

The south paw will be seen in action on Monday when India take on Sri Lanka in their third T20, having lost to the hosts by five wickets in their opening game.

Raina’s output in the series has not been his most impressive, scoring 1 against the Lankan’s and 28 against Bangladesh in the second game.

Let’s hope that Raina will be able to impress the crowds at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, just like he seems to have done with his cover of the hit song.