Suresh Raina's two-word response to shut MS Dhoni retirement talks after CSK’s star special gesture to fans

IPL 2024 has been filled with rumours of MS Dhoni's retirement. The India legend, now 42-years-old, has been key for Chennai Super Kings this year too, although he gave away the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad prior to the opener. Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action.(AFP)

CSK played their final IPL 2024 match at The Chepauk on Sunday, where they defeated Rajasthan Royals in a thriller. After the match, Dhoni and his teammates handed away signed balls to fans in the stadium, and many felt it was also Dhoni's final match ever at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

So when Suresh Raina was asked by a fellow commentator if this was going to be Dhoni's final game in Chennai, the former India player replied, "Definitely not!"

Raina and Dhoni are known to be good friends and the former also played for CSK. His words will bring relief to plenty of fans, who would love to see Dhoni in action next year too.

On Sunday, CSK reached 145/5 in 18.2 overs, in their chase of 142 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was in good batting and remained unbeaten with a knock of 42* runs off 41 balls. Meanwhile, R Ashwin took two wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

Initially, Riyan Parag smacked an unbeaten knock of 47 runs off 35 balls to take RR to 141/5 in 20 overs. For CSK's bowling department, Simarjeet Singh struck thrice in a sensational showing.

Dhoni has contributed with the bat this season for the defending champions. He has registered 136 runs in 13 matches, with a strike rate of 226.66. He has been given the role to bat lower down the order in the death overs and have maximum impact.

CSK are currently third in the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points in 13 matches, packed with seven wins and six defeats. CSK are yet to confirm their place in the playoffs and take on RCB in their final league game on Saturday.