Suryakumar bowls last over, Rinku 19th in miraculous tied match; India win Super Over to sweep series against Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav had never bowled - his 12 balls in an ODI was against Netherlands in the ODI World Cup last year - in T20I cricket before. Neither did Rinku Singh. But they combined to script a miraculous turnaround for Team India in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Two of India's most prolific six hitters rolled their arms over in the dying stages of the low-scoring thriller to push the match to Super Over, which India won rather comfortably in completing a clean sweep in the three-match series. India's Rinku Singh with captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis(PTI)

After Khaleel Ahmed bowled an uncharacteristically ordinary over that included four wides, Sri Lanka needed only 9 off 12 balls with six wickets in hand to make it 2-1. Mohammed Siraj, the most experienced Indian bowler in the park, still had an over left. But Surya threw the ball to Rinku, who, in his overall T20 career, had bowled only 11 overs in 133 matches before this.

The pitch, however, was on his side. It was gripping and turning. A regular in the nets with his off-spin in Sri Lanka, Rinku started the over like a pro, turning one past Kusal Perera's reverse sweep. The next ball was an even better one as it foxed Perea, who went for a big heave only to top edge a return catch to the bowler. Perera's wicket was huge in the context of the game as he was the only Sri Lankan batter who looked at ease on that difficult surface.

With 9 needing off 10 balls, the advantage was still with Sri Lanka but Riku was just getting started. His next three balls resulted in just three runs and the last ball provided another wicket. Ramesh Mendis tried to go for the big but was holed out in the deep mid-wicket fence. In his first over in international cricket, Riku returned with figures of 2/3 and gave India a lifeline.

Siraj, quite understandably, made his way to the bowling crease, but Surya had other ideas. After the umpires informed him that India would have to keep one fielder short in the boundary lines due to their slow over rate, Surya changed his mind and decided to have a go himself.

Just like Rinku, the newly-appointed India T20I captain started with a dot ball but his next two deliveries resulted in back-to-back wickets setting the cat amongst the pigeons. Asitha Fernando got a single off the hat-trick ball to bring the equation done to five runs off two balls. It looked India's game from here.

Surya bowled a flatter one to debutant Chamindu Wickramasinghe, who smashed it towards long-off. The Sri Lankans scampered for a couple. Rinku landed a flat throw at Surya; it was a bit wide but Asitha was nowhere near the frame. Surya fathered the ball cleanly, but instead of whipping the bails off at his end, he threw it towards the keeper where Wickramasinghe had already made his ground.

Something similar happened in the last ball, but this time, Shubman Gill's throw at long-on was even farther from the stumps, and Asitha was quicker. He reached home, and the match was tied.

After 40 overs of cricket, both sides finished with 137. But at 110/1 in 15 overs, it was Sri Lanka's game to lose.

Washington Sundar started the Super Over with a wide but in the next three deliveries, he dismissed Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka to give India an easy target of three runs. Surya needed just one ball to finish off the match.