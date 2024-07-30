India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 3rd T20I: IND seek first series clean sweep of new era

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav seem to have picked up from where Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have left off

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, IND vs SL 3rd T20I: India and Sri Lanka have both embarked on a new era with this series. Both sides have new head coaches and T20I captains. In India's case, Gautam Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid after they won the 2024 T20 World Cup as head coach while Suryakumar Yadav became the new T20I captain after Rohit Sharma retired. For Sri Lanka, batting great Sanath Jayasuryiya is the new head coach after they were knocked in the group stage of the tournament while Charith Asalanka is the new captain after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped down....Read More

Just as how the new era was preceded by contrasting fortunes, it has started in a similar fashion for both teams. India seem to have just picked up where they left off under Rohit Sharma, batting aggressively and staying calm when they come under pressure in the field. Sri Lanka have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly with the bat, but their fight has collapsed quite spectacularly in the two matches that have been played thus far in this series. All this has meant that India have sauntered to a series win and are now looking to do a cleansweep today.

They batted first and won the first T20I by 43 runs. India then bowled first in the second T20I and won it by seven wickets, making a mockery of a revised target of 78 to win in eight overs in the rain-affected match. In both cases, Sri Lanka built strong bases with the bat before it all fell apart in stunning collapses. They lost nine wickets for 30 runs the first match and seven wickets for 31 in the second.

Suryakumar probably couldn't have asked for a better start to his captaincy. The World No.1 ranked T20I batter has hardly put a foot wrong as far as leading the team is concerned and capped that off with displays of individual brilliance in both matches. He started his tenure as India's full-time T20I captain with a player-of-the-match performance, smashing 58 runs in 26 balls to power India to a score of 213/7 in the first game. Then he smashed 26 runs in 12 balls in the carnage of an Indian innings in the second T20I.

India were forced to leave out opener Shubman Gill in the second match, with SKY saying that he was carrying a niggle on the day. They brought in Sanju Samson as his replacement at the top of the order and the Rajasthan Royals captain ended up falling for a golden duck. Suryakumar didn't really make it clear as to whether India will give some chances to the players who were on the bench in these first two matches and it looks likely that Gill will be back in the eleven if he is fit.

Highlights on IND vs SL 3rd T20I:

- India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series

- India won the first T20I by 43 runs and the second by seven wickets

- Suryakumar Yadav has maintained a strike rate of 221.05 in the series