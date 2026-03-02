Suryakumar crowns Sanju Samson’s night with ultimate gesture as Eden roars 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' in spine-tingling moment

On a night scripted for Sanju Samson, it was captain Suryakumar Yadav who delivered the final, unforgettable stroke, not with the bat, but with a gesture that stirred the soul. As ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ thundered across the Eden Gardens stands and the iconic venue transformed into a cathedral of noise, Suryakumar's gesture echoed the sentiments of billions of Indians worldwide, producing a spine-tingling moment for the ages. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav share a hug after India reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal (Getty)

Perpetually under scrutiny, and after going for years under the radar, Samson finally rose above the noise to produce a masterclass in Kolkata on Sunday. He carved out an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls to single-handedly carry India past the target of 196 and book a T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal ticket.

As Samson punched the winning shot over the fielder at mid-on for a boundary, he sank to his knees to thank heaven above, in what he later described as a "private celebration", before shaking hands with the West Indies players and making his way towards the dressing room, where jubilant Indian teammates awaited their hero.

Suryakumar led the celebrations by tipping his cap to Samson and bowing down to him for his chase masterclass, before the opener was hugged by Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and the rest. However, the moment that caught the attention of social media was elevated further as the 65,000 in attendance at Eden Gardens sang ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ in unison.