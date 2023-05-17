'Suryakumar Yadav did not like it': Ex-India pacer pinpoints major reason behind MI's loss to LSG in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians got off to a brilliant sstart courtesy openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. They were 90 for no loss at one stage in the 10th over, having their noses in front in the 178-run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match. But things changed quickly when LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi started to make a telling impact on the match. He first dismissed Rohit for 37 and then in the next over, removed Kishan for 59. The match slowly started to turn towards LSG. Suryakumar Yadav(PTI)

The shift in momentum was as much due to the two quick wickets as well as the lull period that Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera had for three overs. Wadhera alone played six dot balls in the next three overs as the pressure kept mounting. Suryakumar, at the other end, had to do something. He tried a lap shot off Yash Thakur but ended up flicking back onto his stumps.

Former India pacer RP Singh broke down the moments in the Mumbai Indians’ innings that ultimately led to their loss. “If we talk about their batting, Ishan Kishan’s wicket. They shouldn’t have lost back-to-back wickets and they should have built a small partnership there. The pressure went up after Ishan Kishan went out. I also think that Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav were unable to rotate the strike well. Nehal ended up playing a lot of dot balls and Suryakumar Yadav just had to stand on the runner’s end for a while. He probably didn’t like it and it probably was one of the reasons behind the loss," he said on Jio Cinema.

MI did manage to recover from the middle-over muddle as Tim David's lusty blows in the 19th over brought the equation down to only 11 off the final six balls. Mohsin Khan, however, did exceedingly well by conceding just five runs in the over to seal victory for LSG.

“Mohsin Khan did some out-of-the-box things with his bowling. He bowled a length ball, a short good-length ball, after that a yorker, bowling with a better plan. He knew against which batters the yorker would work well. Cameron Green is a proper batter and his bat speed is a little different. For him, short or good length worked well from Mohsin Khan. Sometimes, you have to back your skills. Everything cannot be planned. Certain things need to be dealt with your instincts in certain moments," RP Singh added.

Earllier, it was Marcus Stoinis's brilliance that enabled LSG to put up a competitive total. He was awarded Player of the Match for his breathtaking 89-run knock. Parthiv Patel praised Stoinis' navigation of a tricky pitch, “He batted extremely well. He paced the inning really well, given how the pitch was at the start of the match and how batting on it wasn’t easy. He took his time and then he put on a dazzling display. The way the pitch was slow, you needed strength to hit big shots. We saw it from Tim David as well but the way Stoinis batted was great to watch. He played till the end and remained not out.”

