Suryakumar Yadav ends 468-day drought with 23-ball fifty, powers India home in 209 chase with 28 balls to spare

Suryakumar Yadav produced a statement knock in Raipur, silencing questions around his form with a commanding half-century against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday. Coming in at a tricky moment, the India captain held the innings together after early blows, with both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson dismissed within the first few deliveries. Rather than panic, Suryakumar showed composure, absorbing pressure before shifting gears decisively. Once set, he took full control of the chase, leading India home with authority in a 209-run chase with 28 balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on 82 off 37 balls, which was embellished with nine fours and four sixes. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 23-ball fifty to take India over the line in 209-run chase. (AFP)

The fifty carried added significance, ending a long wait for the milestone. It was his first in 23 T20I innings and came 468 days after his previous half-century, which was scored against Bangladesh in October 2024. Suryakumar reached the landmark in just 23 balls, dismantling the New Zealand attack as dew made conditions increasingly difficult for the bowlers. He touched the ground after reaching the mark, which ended his long drought.

Fastest 50s for IND vs NZ in T20Is (balls) 21 Ishan Kishan at Raipur in 2026

22 Abhishek Sharma at Nagpur in 2026

23 KL Rahul at Auckland in 2020

23 Rohit Sharma at Hamilton in 2020

23 Suryakumar Yadav at Raipur in 2026

He put on a crucial 123-run stand with Ishan Kishan, who struck a superb half-century to set the momentum in India’s favour. Making his return in this series, Ishan made full use of the opportunity, blasting 76 off just 32 balls to justify the selectors’ call.

Suryakumar then built another decisive partnership with Shivam Dube, who chipped in with an unbeaten 36 off 18 deliveries. The pair added 81 runs in quick time, guiding India to a comfortable finish in the 209-run chase with plenty of balls remaining, underlining their complete control of the contest.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav returned to form with two timely strikes in the middle overs as India limited New Zealand to 208 for 6 on a good batting surface in the second T20 International here on Friday. Rachin Ravindra (44 off 26) and skipper Mitchell Santner (47 not out off 27) took the attack to India in different phases of the game to ensure New Zealand got past the 200-run mark but in the end, it was just not enough.