Suryakumar Yadav flies to England: 'With no T20 cricket before August-September, he thought it's the best time to…'

Suffering from a sports hernia-related injury, MI star Suryakumar Yadav has flown to England to consult a specialist for treatment. The Indian T20I skipper was in good form in IPL 2025, registering 717 runs. He was also in action in the T20 Mumbai League after his IPL campaign. It is not confirmed if his pain increased during the Mumbai T20 League, and he also was occupied the last three months due to constant cricket. India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot.(AP)

An anonymous source close to the cricketer confirmed to PTI, “Surya is suffering from Sports hernia on right side lower abdomen. He has gone to the UK for consultation. If required, he will be going under the knife.”

The source further added, “With no T20 cricket before August-September, Surya thought that this is the best time where he can tend to his injury and also have enough time for recuperation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.”

He is not part of the Indian Test team in England, which also gives him a rare chance to sort out his fitness without selection pressure. India’s upcoming T20I assignment is in Bangladesh, and is scheduled for August, which gives him time to recover. If he undergoes surgery, we could see him miss those matches.

His absence will be a huge blow to the team, considering he was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 and is also the T20I skipper. The 34-year-old is a key cog in the Indian white-ball setup, having won the 2023 Asia Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup.

In July 2024 after Rohit Sharma announced his T20I retirement, he was made permanent captain in that format. He has four T20I tons to his name, the second most by any batter ni the format. He was also the world’s no. 1 T20I batter from October 2022-June 2024.