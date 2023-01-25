Suryakumar Yadav gives priceless reaction as teammate Mohammed Siraj becomes World No. 1 ODI bowler

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's story is nothing short of a fairytale. From being trolled by fans for not getting wickets and high economy rate in IPL matches to becoming the No.1 bowler in ODIs, the 28-year-old has come a long way. He was the most successful Indian bowler in the 50-over format in 2022, scalping 24 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 4.62. And he has continued the good show in 2023 as well, spearheading the bowling attack for the Men in Blue. In the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January 2023, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker between both teams by clinching nine wickets.

As Siraj became only the third Indian bowler after Jasprit Bumrah and Kapil Dev, to become the World No.1 in ODIs, teammate Suryakumar Yadav lauded him on Instagram. Suryakumar posted a picture of Siraj with the tag of No.1 ODI bowler and wrote "Kya baat hai, Magic".

Screengrab of Suryakumar's story (Instagram)

ALSO READ: ‘There can’t be any IPL team without him’: Ex-India player Parthiv Patel selects Chris Gayle’s perfect opening partner

Siraj has undoubtedly become a consistent performer and a vital cog in the bowling attack for Team India. He picked five wickets in two matches in the recently concluded series against New Zealand and was the second most successful bowler between both teams.

Interestingly, Suryakumar is currently the No.1 T20I batter and also got awarded as the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 on Wednesday. The right-handed batter had smashed 1164 runs in 31 matches at an incredible average of 46.56 in the shortes format last year. During his blitzkrieg knocks, Suryakumar had hit 68 sixes - the most by any T20I batter in a year.

“It's a great feeling and 2022 has been amazing for me. From a personal point of you - I really enjoyed a few knocks I played that year. And If I had to pick one knock which I feel was special and very close to me, was my first hundred for my country. Because the first hundred is always special. Hopefully, many more knocks to come. Thank you,” Suryakumar told ICC after accepting the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON