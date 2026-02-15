Suryakumar Yadav leads secret spin drill to neutralise Pakistan trump card Usman Tariq in T20 World Cup face-off
Suryakumar Yadav prepares India’s batters for Pakistan's Usman Tariq by mimicking his unique bowling rhythm during practice.
At India’s net session on the eve of their marquee T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan, the most revealing moment wasn’t a big hit into the stands. It was a piece of theatre with a purpose. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted rolling his arm over with a distinct stutter — a brief pause at the crease before release — mimicking the stop-start rhythm that has become the signature of Pakistan offspinner Usman Tariq. In a tournament where the margins are brutally small and familiarity can be a competitive advantage, the clip landed because it felt like a coded message: India are preparing for a bowler who does not allow batters the comfort of routine.
Tariq’s threat is not just his off-spin. It is the disruption. He asks a batter to make decisions twice — once when they expect the ball to come, and again when the ball actually leaves the hand. That pause can freeze trigger movements, drag the front leg across, and turn a planned sweep or punch into a late, cramped push. For a left-hander, especially, the danger is amplified: the temptation is to line him up, but the stop-start release messes with the moment you commit to the shot.
Also Read: India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: The big preview, head-to-head record, key battles and recent form guide
That is why the net-session imitation matters. It is not about Suryakumar bowling Tariq out of curiosity. It is a practical rehearsal tool — a cheap simulation for an expensive problem. You cannot fully replicate an international spinner’s craft in training, but you can replicate the one thing that changes the batter’s clock. Even a few overs of that rhythm forces batters to rehearse stillness: watching longer, moving later, and picking a release point rather than guessing it.
Suryakumar has also publicly framed Tariq as a surprise challenge, the kind of bowler teams don’t get repeated exposure to. The most efficient response to such bowlers is to remove the novelty. Create familiarity, however artificial, so that on match night the pause does not feel like a trick — it feels like a data point.
There is another layer too. In big games, preparation is often psychological as much as technical. India’s batsmen will walk out knowing they have already seen the rhythm. Pakistan’s spinner, meanwhile, will know the spotlight is on him before he has even bowled a ball. In rivalry cricket, that is not a small detail. The best teams do not merely prepare for overs; they prepare for moments. And if India’s captain is willing to become a net bowler to manufacture one, it tells you exactly how seriously they are taking the Usman Tariq problem.