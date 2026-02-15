Suryakumar Yadav leads secret spin drill to neutralise Pakistan trump card Usman Tariq in T20 World Cup face-off

At India’s net session on the eve of their marquee T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan, the most revealing moment wasn’t a big hit into the stands. It was a piece of theatre with a purpose. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted rolling his arm over with a distinct stutter — a brief pause at the crease before release — mimicking the stop-start rhythm that has become the signature of Pakistan offspinner Usman Tariq. In a tournament where the margins are brutally small and familiarity can be a competitive advantage, the clip landed because it felt like a coded message: India are preparing for a bowler who does not allow batters the comfort of routine. Suryakumar Yadav in India's net session and Usman Tariq in a match. (Instagram)

Tariq’s threat is not just his off-spin. It is the disruption. He asks a batter to make decisions twice — once when they expect the ball to come, and again when the ball actually leaves the hand. That pause can freeze trigger movements, drag the front leg across, and turn a planned sweep or punch into a late, cramped push. For a left-hander, especially, the danger is amplified: the temptation is to line him up, but the stop-start release messes with the moment you commit to the shot.

That is why the net-session imitation matters. It is not about Suryakumar bowling Tariq out of curiosity. It is a practical rehearsal tool — a cheap simulation for an expensive problem. You cannot fully replicate an international spinner’s craft in training, but you can replicate the one thing that changes the batter’s clock. Even a few overs of that rhythm forces batters to rehearse stillness: watching longer, moving later, and picking a release point rather than guessing it.