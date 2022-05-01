Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his 'sweet banter' with Yuzvendra Chahal during RR vs MI IPL 2022 game

Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday continued his steady form to hit 51 and help Mumbai Indians win their first game of the season in nine attempts. Five-time IPL winners MI got off the mark with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Chasing 159 for the win, Mumbai Indians relied on an 81-run third-wicket stand between Suryakumar (51) and Tilak Varma (35) to overhaul the target with four deliveries to spare. While Suryakumar's steady knock put his team on track, Mumbai was in a tricky spot after losing him and Varma in the space of three balls. Kieron Pollard also perished for 10 in the final over before all-rounder Tim David smashed 20 off nine balls and Daniel Sams hit the winning six.

Suryakumar Yadav, who took home the man-of-the-match award, enjoyed "sweet banter" with his India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal then the leg-spinner used a DRS referral for LBW. The ball was clipping the top of off-stump, leading to umpire's call, and a visibly disappointed Chahal was consoled by Suryakumar with a hug.

“During the game, I didn’t tell him anything and it was just a sweet banter between him and me, but I'm really happy that I got away with the umpire’s call and the way things went after that. He is a great bowler and I’ve enjoyed having that fight between him and me in the middle,” Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

While Mumbai Indians are still languishing in the tenth spot on the points table, Suryakumar said the win will spread positivity in the camp. The right-handed batter has amassed 290 runs including three fifties in seven outings this season.

“The win will spread a lot of positivity. We were already enjoying each other’s company during practice sessions and team dinners. This win will help each and everyone learn going forward in the season,” he further added.

