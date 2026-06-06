Suryakumar Yadav reacts after losing India's T20I captaincy to Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav reacted to India's decision to appoint Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain, congratulating his Mumbai teammate on the leadership role. The move marks a major shift in India's T20 plans, with Suryakumar losing both the captaincy and his place in the squad despite previously leading the side to T20 World Cup glory. A lean run in T20Is over the past year, along with an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign, is believed to have influenced the selectors' decision. Iyer, meanwhile, strengthened his case with a series of impressive leadership performances in franchise cricket, having guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 before leading Punjab Kings to the final the following season. His success as a captain ultimately earned him the opportunity to lead India in the format. Suryakmar Yadav has been sacked as India's T20I captain. (AFP)

Suryakumar struck a gracious and positive note while reacting to Iyer's appointment as India's new T20I captain, saying he was delighted for his long-time Mumbai teammate. The former skipper highlighted their shared cricketing journey and described Iyer's elevation as a proud moment for Mumbai cricket, noting that another captain from the city would now lead India's T20 side.

"So many things happening, but obviously very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he's getting to lead the T20 Indian team.

We played a lot of cricket together in Bombay. Most important thing, what I felt, is that three back-to-back Mumbai captains going on to lead T20Is for India. I think it's a very proud moment, and everyone needs to celebrate that," Suryakumar , speaking at the toss for Triumphs Knights MNE vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons, T20 Mumbai 2026.

Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘forced’ BCCI, Ajit Agarkar to pick him at 15; decision taken one hour before India squad reveal

Suryakumar also extended his support to the players selected for the upcoming assignments, sharing a message on Instagram in which he wished the squad success and backed the group as they prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.

"Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for the challenges ahead," Surya wrote on X.