Suryakumar Yadav receives captaincy threat with Shubman Gill breathing down his neck: 'His numbers are dipping'

Shubman Gill's inclusion in India's Asia Cup squad as the team's vice-captain is a sign of bigger things to come. Having already taken charge of India's Test team, the BCCI is inclined towards returning to a captaincy structure that was the staple of Indian cricket for the longest time. One skipper across formats. And after MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the baton is set to be handed to Gill. Make no mistake. With Suryakumar Yadav a week short of turning 35 and Rohit Sharma already 38, it's only a matter of time before Gill becomes India's all-format captain. Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Shubman Gill(AFP)

With the Asia Cup starting tomorrow, the sub-continent showpiece promises to be the teaser for the all-important T20 World Cup in six months' time. And while Surya, in all likelihood, will captain the team at home next year, Gill is waiting in the wings. Naturally, the BCCI will not tamper with things this close to the World Cup, but once the tournament is done and dusted, the decision-makers may not take much time in ascending Gill to a leadership position. In fact, former India and Mumbai batter Wasim Jaffer believes if Surya doesn't get back among runs, his captaincy could be in danger.

"His numbers dropping (while leading India) is a worry. Him not getting the runs is a concern. In the last few internationals he played, he was looking to score mostly behind square on the leg side. His shot selection was not up to the mark. But he has since worked on his game, and as we saw, he was a completely different player in the IPL," Jaffer told Times of India.

"He started scoring on the offside as well. When Surya plays shots all around the wicket, there’s not much the bowlers can do. He is very dangerous. Then there isn’t margin for the bowlers. He has done well in the IPL; hopefully, that should continue."

Suryakumar Yadav's numbers as captain

Jaffer's concern stems from the fact that Surya endured an underwhelming recent run of form. In the five T20Is against England in January this year, Surya could only manage 28 runs. Additionally, since being made captain, Suryakumar has scored 558 runs from 22 matches, a stark drop in numbers compared to before. Under Rohit, Surya was in the best form of his life, bludgeoning 2040 runs from 61 matches, averaging 43.4. He did turn things around in the IPL, though, pummelling 717 runs with five fifties, but the danger has not been averted yet. With Gill getting better, Suryakumar may not face an immediate challenge from Gill, but he can't take it for granted either, reminds Jaffer.

"Every tour, every series, you have a vice-captain. It doesn't mean the captain is under threat. Selectors have made it clear — Bumrah can't play every series, so he's out. Hardik? They’re not looking at him for now. That leaves Shubman and maybe Shreyas when he is back. On the contrary, experienced heads like Hardik, Bumrah, Shubman will only help in crunch situations, but at the end of the day, Surya must make the tough calls," he added.