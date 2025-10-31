Suryakumar Yadav recites prayers but loses toss vs Australia, then does imaginary 'aarti': 'Wouldn't take him to casino'

Be it the men's team or the women's team, India can't seem to get the rub of the green when it comes to the toss. Suryakumar Yadav-led team once again lost the flip of the coin in the 2nd T20I against Australia as Mitchell Marsh called right and opted to bowl first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. As soon as the Indian skipper lost the toss, his reaction was completely priceless. Suryakumar Yadav saw the funny side of things after losing yet another toss

When Mitchell Marsh was speaking to broadcaster Ravi Shastri, Surya was seen gesturing towards his team as he did a fictional pooja. He essentially indicated to the rest of the team that they needed intervention from the almighty, as this was the only way left for them to have some luck and win the toss. Even match referee Jeff Crowe was left in splits once India lost the toss.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch also saw the funny side, and he joked that he wouldn't take Suryakumar Yadav to a casino at this point. “I wouldn't take Suryakumar Yadav to a casino. That's crazy.”

On the other hand, former Indian pacer Varun Aaron said that the coin needs to be checked as it is seriously freaky that the side has lost so many tosses in a row.

“You have to check that coin. Someone needs to provide us with the reaction from the entire Indian team. They were standing behind Ravi Shastri, and they were all disappointed,” said Aaron.

No Arshdeep Singh once again

Speaking of the 2nd T20I, the Indian team went in with the same combination as the series opener, which meant there was no place for Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. On the other hand, Australia made one change, with Matthew Short coming in for Joshua Philippe.

At the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said, “We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket (aggressive) we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him, you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team.”

On the other hand, Marsh said, “We are going to bowl first. (Pitch) Looks like a good one, hopefully it won't change for 40 overs. We have one change - Short comes in for Philippe.”

It is worth mentioning that Marsh has now won 19 tosses in T20Is and has opted to chase in each of the 19 instances. The first T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, was earlier abandoned due to rain.