Suryakumar Yadav replies to singer Shreya Ghoshal's tweet
Suryakumar Yadav is on the top of his game both on and off the field. After a sparkling fifty on his first innings in international cricket in the 4th T20I against England, playback singer Shreya Ghosal tweeted to congratulate Suryakumar.
The famous singer said she did not agree with the third umpire’s decision to rule Suryakumar out as there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the ‘soft signal’ by the on-field umpires during the 4th T20I.
In the same tweet, she also said how her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal and Suryakumar used to play together in Anushaktinagar colony ground.
“Was cheering for @surya_14kumar Very well played! Disappointed by umpire’s decision for declaring it out. To me it was clearly not out. We all are so proud of you Surya. @soumghoshal & you played together as kids in the same Anushaktinagar colony ground. Feeling so happy for you!” tweeted Shreya Ghoshal.
Suryakumar took note of the tweet and replied with “Spot on Shreya di!” It was, however, not clear whether Suryakumar agreed with both of the singer’s comments – on the umpire being wrong and Suryakumar playing with her brother in their early days - or any one of them (if any one, then which one).
Suryakumar had scored 57 off 31 in the fourth T20I.
The right-hander carried on his good work in the series-deciding fifth and final T20I by slamming a superb 32 off only 17 balls. His innings was cut short by a brilliant joint fielding effort from Chris Jordan and Jason Roy in the boundary.
India, meanwhile, rode on captain Virat Kohli’s record-breaking unbeaten 80 and Rohit Sharma’s 64 to post their highest-ever T20I score against England on Saturday. After being asked to bat first by England captain Eoin Morgan, India posted 224 for 2.
