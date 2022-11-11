Home / Cricket / Suryakumar Yadav's emotional message for India fans after 'hurtful loss' in T20 World Cup semi-finals to England

Suryakumar Yadav's emotional message for India fans after 'hurtful loss' in T20 World Cup semi-finals to England

cricket
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:49 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav joined the likes of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli in thanking the fans after India's crushing defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored over 1000 runs this year in T20Is(AP)
Suryakumar Yadav has scored over 1000 runs this year in T20Is(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Suryakumar Yadav pretty much defined India's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. The right-hander has been the toast of the year for the team in the shortest format of the game this year, scoring 1040 runs in 29 innings thus far at a whopping strike rate of 185.71. Suryakumar had gone into the tournament as one of the most prolific T20I batters in the world and carried that form into the T20 World Cup, scoring 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68.

However, he couldn't quite get going on Thursday in the semi-final against England. Suryakumar fell after scoring 14 off 10 balls and it was a late push from Hardik Pandya that took India to a score of 168/6. England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made a mockery of that total, chasing down the target with four overs to spare and getting into the final with a 10-wicket win.

ALSO READ | 'Despite losing World Cup, players will remain superstars. For them, life moves on': Ex-India cricketer's angry outburst

Pandya and Virat Kohli were among the players who put out messages on social media for the fans and Suryakumar also joined his teammates in doing so on Friday. “Hurtful loss. Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff. Proud to play for my country. We will reflect &come back stronger!” said Suryakumar.

Englnd captain Buttler and Hales, who made a comeback to international cricket in September this year after being frozen out of the England setup since March 2019, gave India no quarter right from the first ball of their chase. Hales scored 86 off 47 balls while Buttler made 80 off 49 balls as the pair smashed a hapless Indian bowling attack all around the park. India's defeat is a stunning result by itself but the manner in which they lost after being consistent throughout the tournament was considered even more extraordinary.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup indian cricket team suryakumar yadav + 1 more
t20 world cup indian cricket team suryakumar yadav

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out