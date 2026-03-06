Suryakumar Yadav’s heart raced at 160–175; skipper asked Harry Brook ‘How much more do we need to score against you?’

Team India squeezed past England in a nail-biting contest to book their place in the T20 World Cup final, with Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah playing key roles in the dramatic victory. Samson carried his excellent form with the bat, hammering a brilliant 89 that helped India pile up a massive 253/7 after being put in to bat. At the halfway stage, the target appeared well beyond England’s reach, with the chasing side needing nearly 13 runs per over right from the start. However, Jacob Bethell sparked hopes of a stunning comeback with a breathtaking 105 off just 48 balls. England kept the pressure on throughout the chase and fought till the final overs, eventually finishing at 246/7 in a thrilling encounter. It was Bumrah who was the difference between the two teams with a brilliant spell of 1/33 in a match where 499 runs were scored. Suryakumar Yadav's India managed to edge past England in a thriller. (PTI)

Reflecting on the nail-biting finish, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted even he was stunned by how the match unfolded. While praising England’s fearless chase, which he also mentioned to his counterpart Harry Brook, the Indian skipper highlighted the composure of his bowlers, who turned the tide and sealed a dramatic win.

"Oh my God! I just told Harry Brook, “How much more do we need to score against you guys?” But honestly, it was a good wicket. The way they batted, I don’t want to take credit away from them. They were always in the game and always in the chase. But the way Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and the other bowlers pulled the game back was unbelievable," Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

Bumrah swung the momentum back in India’s favour during his final spell, conceding just 14 runs in two overs. His crucial 18th over went for only six runs, tightening the screws on Jacob Bethell and the rest of the England batters as the pressure mounted in the closing stages.

“Definitely be pressure and nerves”: Suryakumar Yadav on playing final at home Looking ahead to the summit clash, skipper Suryakumar admitted that the occasion will naturally bring pressure and nerves, especially with the final being played in front of home fans. However, he stressed that the squad and support staff are equally excited about the opportunity to fight for the title.

"There will definitely be pressure and nerves, especially playing in India and going for the title. But the boys and the whole support staff are excited as well," Surya added.