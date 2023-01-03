'His IPL numbers are incredible compared to First-Class': Gambhir tips India's 'T20 player' to be in reckoning for Tests

Gautam Gambhir is someone who excelled in all three formats for India. Having made his India debut in 2003, it wasn't until the 2007 that Gambhir's career really peaked. From becoming a T20 World Cup winner in South Africa to establishing himself as an indispensable part of the India's Test set-up to winning the World Cup in 2011, Gambhir left an imprint in T20Is, ODIs and Tests. Gambhir top-scored for India in both World Cup finals and played one of the most outstanding innings by an India batter abroad when he scored a stunning 137 against New Zealand during a marathon knock in Napier, helping India to a 1-0 win in a three-Test series 2009/10.

Later, he would go on to captain the Kolkata Knight Riders and lead them to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. During the second title win, Gambhir had in his team a player who wasn't spoken much of but is today considered the world's best T20I batter, as per the ICC ranking. The one and only, Mr. 360 degree, India's Suryakumar Yadav. Surya's rise has been phenomenal and one for the ages. Less than two years since his India debut, Surya climbed to the top of the ICC rankings for T20I batter amassing over 1100 runs.

However, it wouldn't have been possible had it not been for Surya's stint with Mumbai Indians which saw him enjoy three stellar season – 512 runs in 2018, 424 in 2019 and another 480 in 2022 as MI won back-to-back titles. Suryakumar is a classic example of a breakout T20 star and his Gambhir, his former coach is glad to see the Mumbai batter make the most of his chances.

"He is actually a product of the IPL. His IPL numbers are incredible if you compare them to his numbers in first-class cricket. But it's always good when people like Suryakumar Yadav, who has gone through the grind in first-class cricket, have grabbed whatever opportunities they have got with both hands," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

While Surya has already achieved the pinnacle of success in T20Is, with two blistering centuries last year, his next goal in cementing his place in India's ODI set-up with a 50-over World Cup approaching. Once done, Surya would surely have one eye on a Test berth, a desire of his he has spoken of openly and rather frequently. If all goes as per plan, Surya can become one of India's finest all-format players as backed by Gambhir.

"I think Surya is one guy who has shown that you can actually be a T20 format player and from T20 you can go on to play one-day cricket and then probably be in the reckoning for the Test matches as well," added the former India opener.

