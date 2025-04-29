Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane named icon players for Mumbai T20 League

PTI |
Apr 29, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane named icon players for Mumbai T20 League

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday announced a star-studded line-up of icon players for its T20 league including India captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane named icon players for Mumbai T20 League(PTI)
Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane named icon players for Mumbai T20 League(PTI)

The T20 Mumbai League returns after a six-year break with the third edition scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

The icon players also include Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande.

"We are delighted to unveil eight icon players who have brought immense pride to Mumbai with their performances on both the domestic and international stage. They represent the spirit, legacy and excellence of Mumbai cricket," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

Each franchise will be allowed to select one icon player as part of their squad, adding both experience and star power to their line-ups. The MCA will announce the date of the auction soon, according to a press release.

The event will feature eight teams.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane named icon players for Mumbai T20 League
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On