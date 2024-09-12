Suryakumar Yadav's social media activity has fans speculating 'rift' with Ishan Kishan: 'Oh, I see he isn't from Mumbai'

Suryakumar Yadav continued his recovery from an injury and hence missed the second round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy. But the India T20I captain had his eyes on the proceedings in the domestic red-ball tournament, as evident from his tweet on Thursday, where he congratulated his two Mumbai teammates on their respective half-century scores for India A in the match against India D at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur. However, the social media act sparked a furore among fans. Ishan Kishan (right) scored a century in Duleep Trophy on Thursday

Suryakumar was particularly impressed with the performance of Shams Mulani, who remained unbeaten on 88 off 174 at Stumps on Day 1 of the second round of the Duleep Trophy and Tanush Kotian, who amassed 53 off 80. The pair stitched a 91-run stand that helped revive India A from 144 for six to 235 for seven. The team eventually ended Day 1 on 288 for eight, with Mulani still unbeaten, hoping to be the third centurion in the tournament.

“Shams mulani and Tanush kotian. So so proud of you both. Crisis men for Mumbai and now for INDA in the Duleep trophy. Enjoy the journey bhai log,” Suryakumar tweeted.

However, fans on social media were left disappointed with the India star not mentioning a word about his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan, who notched up a brilliant century for India C in his maiden first-class appearance since making his Test debut for India in July 2023 in the tour of West Indies. Suryakumar's act led to fans speculating a rift between the two IPL teammates.

Ishan Kishan memorable FC return

Ishan was not expected to play in the match after BCCI failed to provide an update on his groin injury, which he picked up during the Buchi Babu tournament last month. It even saw him miss the Duleep Trophy opener last week. But the wicketkeeper-batter, initially named in India D, became a last-minute addition to the C team and he made the most of the opportunity to smash a wonderful century to mark a memorable return to the format after well over a year.

Kishan's 111 off 126, laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums, lifted India C from a slightly wobbly 97 two after they lost Rajat Patidar (40) and B Sai Sudharsan (43) in quick succession. The innings also underlined the fitness of the 26-year-old.