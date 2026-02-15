Suryakumar Yadav to avoid handshake with Salman Agha at T20 World Cup game toss: Report

India captain Suryakumar Yadav will not be shaking hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, according to a report in the Indian Express. This will be the third group-stage fixture for the respective teams in the ongoing World Cup, with both having won their opening two games. India to meet Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

The national daily reported on Sunday afternoon, just hours before the marquee clash gets underway in Colombo, that the Indian team "will maintain a status quo on the handshaking tradition," and hence Suryakumar will not be extending his hand for the pre-game ritual at the toss.

The Indian team has been following the 'no-handshake' policy since the Asia Cup last September after the geopolitical situation between the two nations worsened post the Pakistan-linked Pahalgam terror attack, after which India conducted 'Operation Sindoor'.

Earlier on Saturday, Suryakumar had maintained suspense when asked if India would continue to follow the no-handshake rule during the Group A fixture against Pakistan. “You will see in 24 hours," he said. “Wait for 24 hours. Eat well, sleep well, we will see tomorrow."

Pakistan captain Agha, on the other hand, said it is up to India’s players to decide whether they will shake hands with his team.

“The game should be played in real spirit, the way it has been played since it started. The rest is up to them (India), what they want to do,” he told the media on Saturday about the possibility of the players shaking hands.

The decision, if it turns out to be true, will not be a surprise after the drama surrounding Pakistan's threat to boycott the game against India weeks before the game in Colombo, with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi openly accusing ICC of "double standards" favouring BCCI after Bangladesh were removed from the World Cup.

Pakistan only agreed to play after intense discussions with the ICC. The fixture is the major revenue earner for the ICC.