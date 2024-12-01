Suryakumar Yadav to play remaining Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games, Shreyas Iyer to remain Mumbai captain

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is available for the remaining Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. The right-handed batter has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his availability for the remainder of the premier domestic T20 tournament. However, Suryakumar's return will result in no change in Mumbai's captaincy as Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the side. India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)

Suryakumar Yadav will link up with the Mumbai squad in Hyderabad on Monday, December 2. "Yes, Suryakumar Yadav has informed us that he is available to play the remaining matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He will be joining the Mumbai squad in Hyderabad on Monday," a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed to Hindustan Times.

"Shreyas Iyer will continue to be the captain. Suryakumar Yadav is a team player and will always look out for the team first," he added.

Mumbai are currently slated to play their last two group stage matches against Services and Andhra on December 3 and December 5 in Hyderabad.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side are currently at the third spot in Group E after three wins from four matches. The side has the same number of points as second-placed Kerala, but they are only behind on the basis of net run rate.

Andhra is currently at the top of the table with 16 points from four matches.

Where will Suryakumar Yadav bat?

Suryakumar Yadav had earlier missed four league-stage games of Syed Mushtaq Ali due to prior family commitments. However, it is now interesting to see where the India T20 captain bats for Mumbai, considering the side has been starting with Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvansi, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane.

As of now, it looks likely that Suryakumar Yadav will bat for Mumbai at No.5 if he plays the remaining two group-stage matches.

Mumbai is placed in Group E alongside Andhra, Kerala, Services, Maharashtra, Goa and Nagaland. Mumbai's only loss in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy came against Sanju Samson's Kerala after Shreyas Iyer and co failed to chase down 234.

Suryakumar Yadav is also expected to be available for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is set to begin on December 21.