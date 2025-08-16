Suryakumar Yadav to sit in Asia Cup selection meeting with Ajit Agarkar, T20I captain clears fitness Test: Report

All decks have been cleared for Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup after the right-handed batter passed his fitness test. According to a report in the Indian Express, the 34-year-old will now be sitting in the selection meeting with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to pick the 15-member squad for the T20 tournament, set to begin on September 9 in the UAE. The India squad will be picked in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. Suryakumar Yadav has passed the fitness Test and will be available to lead India in the Asia Cup. (PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav cleared the fitness test at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. India's T20I captain underwent surgery for a lower-right abdomen hernia in Munich, Germany, in June. He had travelled to the United Kingdom to consult a specialist following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

In June, Suryakumar Yadav also posted about his successful surgery on Instagram, saying, "Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower-right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back."

Speaking to the Indian Express, a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will now be attending the selection meeting on Tuesday.

“He has cleared his fitness and will be available to captain the Indian team during the Asia Cup. He was at the COE till a few days ago, where he underwent a rehab programme and has now been declared fit. He will be attending the Indian team selection meeting," Indian Express quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Suryakumar Yadav also underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. The batter was in smashing form in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 717 runs for the Mumbai Indians.

He became just the second Mumbai Indians batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score more than 600 runs for the franchise in a single season.

Suryakumar's smashing form

Suryakumar Yadav was the second-highest run-getter in the 2025 edition of the IPL season, only behind Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, who scored 759 runs.

After the IPL, the right-handed batter led the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in Mumbai's T20 league. He scored 122 runs in five matches. However, his team won just one match, finishing sixth on the points table.

The Men's Asia Cup will begin on September 9. India will play their first match on September 10. The marquee contest between India and Pakistan will take place on September 14 in Dubai.