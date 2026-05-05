Suryakumar Yadav told to find Plan B amid recurring dismissals in same fashion: ‘Bowlers know where they can trap him’

Suryakumar Yadav has come under scrutiny for his underwhelming run in the ongoing IPL season. After playing a key role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph, expectations were high for the Mumbai Indians star heading into the tournament, with many backing him to deliver a strong campaign. However, things have not gone to plan so far.

Suryakumar Yadav has struggled to get going in IPL 2026.(PTI)

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Across 10 matches this season, Suryakumar has managed 195 runs, including just one half-century, while striking at 145.52. While the strike rate suggests moments of intent, the lack of consistency has stood out, especially in games where MI have needed the senior player to step up. In a season where several youngsters have made their presence felt, and experienced names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also adopted a fearless approach at the top, Suryakumar’s inability to string together match-defining innings has become a talking point. The right-hander, known for his 360-degree strokeplay and ability to change games in a flash, has so far fallen short of the high standards he has set for himself in previous seasons.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif weighed in on Suryakumar Yadav’s dip in form, pointing out how even his most trusted attacking shot has started to cost him dismissals, and stressed the need for the batter to reassess and rebuild his rhythm through focused work in the nets.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is a shot that Suryakumar Yadav usually plays and he became famous for it. People used to say, ‘Don’t bowl him leg-side, he’ll hit it into the stands.’ But now I’m seeing him getting caught off that shot as well. So he is slightly struggling with form right now. He is not able to score consistently and that’s where the idea of a Plan B comes in. As I said, Plan B means you need to go back to the nets and work on your technique," Kaif said on Star Sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a shot that Suryakumar Yadav usually plays and he became famous for it. People used to say, ‘Don’t bowl him leg-side, he’ll hit it into the stands.’ But now I’m seeing him getting caught off that shot as well. So he is slightly struggling with form right now. He is not able to score consistently and that’s where the idea of a Plan B comes in. As I said, Plan B means you need to go back to the nets and work on your technique," Kaif said on Star Sports. {{/usCountry}}

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Continuing his assessment, Kaif said that opposition bowlers have clearly worked out patterns against Surya, forcing him into areas where he has been vulnerable, and stressed that the batter now needs to evolve his options and build a stronger plan to counter the growing scrutiny around his IPL form.

“Bowlers are now coming prepared against him, knowing exactly where they can trap him. So he will need to adapt a bit. Can he play the side-down shot? Can he play through the covers? Can he target mid-off? So he will have to develop a plan going forward. And I can understand it’s been a very poor IPL for him. He will be disappointed because he is one of the heroes of the IPL. When Mumbai wins, his bat usually fires. But this year there has been a shortfall in his batting,” he added.

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