Suryakumar Yadav turns down Vignesh Puthur's buttering, MI youngster reacts nervously on being rewarded by Nita Ambani

Mumbai Indians pulled a rabbit out of the hat by introducing young Kerala spinner Vignesh Puthur as an impact sub in the IPL 2025 fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The spinner returned with a spell of 3/32, and his performance went a long way in ensuring that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side stayed in the game despite posting a below-par total. Hence, it is no surprise that even Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani had only good and exciting things to say about the spinner, who comes from Kerala. Nita Ambani presents an award to Vignesh Puthur inside the dressing room. (Screengrabs - Mumbai Indians Instagram)

Against CSK, Vignesh Puthur got the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda. The 24-year-old ensured that Mumbai Indians took the game into the final over.

After CSK's four-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Nita Ambani made her way to the dressing room of the five-time IPL champions, and it was there that she gave an award to Vignesh Puthur for putting in an impressive show with the ball.

"I have to give the first award to a young spinner who played for the first time for Mumbai Indians, Vignesh. Well done. Well done," said Nita Ambani.

When Vignesh's name was called out, the team started cheering and welcoming him. The youngster looked overawed with Nita Ambani's presence and touched her feet.

"I want to thank the MI franchise for giving me an opportunity to play the match. I never thought I would play with these players. I am very happy. Especially our captain, Surya Bhai, was very supportive. That is why I never felt that much pressure," said Vignesh while addressing his teammates.

Upon hearing this, the stand-in skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, playfully signalled towards Vignesh to stop the buttering.

Who is Vignesh Puthur?

The 24-year-old Vignesh is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver. He has only represented his state, Kerala, at the U-14 and U-19 levels. Mumbai Indians scouts first noted him when he represented Alleppey Ripples during the Kerala Cricket League in 2024.

Puthur has also played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In the mega auction last year, the Mumbai Indians bought the spinner for INR 30 lakh.

Even MS Dhoni was left impressed with Vignesh's showing against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Sunday. After the game ended, Dhoni was seen chatting with the youngster and even complimented his bowling.

CSK chased down the target of 156 with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare.