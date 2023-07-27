'If he starts scoring, then...': Wasim Jaffer's hard-hitting take on Team India star before 1st ODI vs WI

With India recalling Sanju Samson to its depleted squad against the West Indies in the World Cup year, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer is convinced that premier batter Ishan Kishan might get overlooked by the think tank in the entire series. Eyeing a famous double over the Men from the Caribbean in their away tour, Rohit Sharma and Co. will play a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies in the build-up to the ICC World Cup 2023. Wasim Jaffer also picked his Indian XI ahead of 1st ODI (Wasim Jaffer Instagram-AP)

Kishan, who made his Test debut in the recently concluded series against the West Indies, is one of the two wicketkeepers named in India's squad for the three ODIs. Since India are already missing the services of ex-vice-captain KL Rahul and superstar Rishabh Pant, Kishan and Samson are expected to audition for the wicketkeeper's role in the upcoming series. Speaking ahead of the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies, ex-India batter Jaffer explained why the visitors will prefer Samson over Kishan in the bilateral series.

Jaffer on Kishan vs Samson

"It could be both of them (Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. That's the test they are going to face up until the World Cup team is going to get selected. For Sanju Samson, I feel he might get the opportunity first in this series, and it's huge games leading up to the World Cup for him. Because Ishan Kishan bats top of the order, they have got Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill there so Ishan Kishan might not get the opportunity as of now. Whoever gets the opportunity and whoever grabs that opportunity, I feel they will be picked up," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

‘No.4 is a little too early for Suryakumar’

In the same series, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav will hope to improve his ODI credentials. The top-ranked T20I batter has struggled to live up to expectations in the 50-over format. Tipped to cement his position in the Indian middle-order, SKY can solve India's No.4 batting conundrum in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. However, Jaffer feels that Suryakumar should bat at the No.5 position or he can also come down the order once he starts scoring for India in ODIs.

"In my opinion, the best position for him in ODIs are No.5 and No.6. I would start with him at No.6 in the first ODI. Once he gets going there...because that's how he plays in T20 cricket also, he bats at No.3 or No.4, but the overs are a little shorter. So, once he gets the hang of it in ODIs, I think No.4 is a little too early for him. If he starts scoring, then I would think of him moving up the order at No.5, or even further," Jaffer added.

